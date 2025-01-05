Elon Musk Demands UK PM Keir Starmer’s Resignation, Calls Him A ‘National Embarrassment’

New Delhi, India: Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday called for the resignation of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, labeling him a "national embarrassment" in a series of posts on his social media platform, X.

Musk’s remarks focus on Starmer’s time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from 2008 to 2013. He accused Starmer of failing to bring justice to victims of grooming gangs, particularly Pakistani-Muslim groups involved in the exploitation of young girls.

Musk’s allegations include claims of inaction and complicity, which he argued continue to plague Starmer’s leadership as Prime Minister.

In response, Health Secretary Wes Streeting dismissed Musk’s criticisms as "misjudged and certainly misinformed," defending Starmer’s record.

Musk did not stop at criticizing Starmer. He also targeted Labour minister Jess Phillips, who oversees violence prevention against women and girls.

Musk suggested she “deserves to be in prison” for opposing a national inquiry into the Oldham grooming scandal.

Labour supporters and women’s rights groups have condemned Musk’s comments as inflammatory and unfounded.

Musk doubled down on his support for far-right activist Tommy Robinson, currently serving a prison sentence for contempt of court. Musk described Robinson as being jailed “for telling the truth” and called for his release with the hashtag “Free Robinson.”