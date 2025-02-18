Elon Musk Faces Accusations of Misconduct: A Look at Alleged Encounters

New Delhi, India: Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has found himself at the center of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior over the years. While he has built a reputation as a visionary entrepreneur, his personal life and conduct have increasingly attracted scrutiny, with several women publicly accusing him of harassment and misconduct.

A Viral Post and Unanswered Paternity Claim

In the latest development, a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) made by author Ashley St. Clair has reignited attention to Musk’s past. St. Clair, who claims Musk is the father of her five-month-old child, has accused him of attempting to "ensnare" him. Instead of directly addressing the paternity accusation, Musk responded with a brief “Whoa,” but did not deny or confirm the claim as of February 17, 2025.

This is the latest in a series of incidents that have raised questions about Musk's behavior toward women, both in his personal and professional life.

The SpaceX Flight Attendant Incident (2016)

One of the most well-known accusations came in 2016, when a SpaceX flight attendant accused Musk of exposing himself to her and propositioning her for sex. According to reports, Musk allegedly offered to buy the woman a horse in exchange for sexual favors. This incident came to light in 2022, after Business Insider revealed that SpaceX had quietly settled the case for $250,000. Musk, however, dismissed the report as a "political hit piece," denying any wrongdoing and calling the allegations false.

Alleged Sexual Relationships and Recriminations at SpaceX

In addition to the flight attendant, Musk has also been accused of having sexual relationships with two other SpaceX employees, including a former intern. The Wall Street Journal reported that one of the women alleged she faced "recriminations over text and email" after their relationship ended. These reports highlight a pattern of behavior that some critics argue reflects a broader issue of power dynamics in Musk's companies.

Further complicating matters, a 2013 report from the Wall Street Journal alleged that Musk asked a female employee to have his babies, citing concerns about underpopulation. The remarks raised eyebrows and were seen by some as inappropriate and indicative of Musk's views on family and reproduction.

Musk’s Views