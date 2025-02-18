Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Elon Musk Faces Accusations of Misconduct: A Look at Alleged Encounters

Updated 15:52 IST, February 18th 2025

Elon Musk Faces Accusations of Misconduct: A Look at Alleged Encounters

Elon Musk's personal life and conduct have increasingly attracted scrutiny, with several women publicly accusing him of harassment and misconduct.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Elon Musk Faces Accusations of Misconduct: A Look at Alleged Encounters | Image: X

New Delhi, India: Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has found himself at the center of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior over the years. While he has built a reputation as a visionary entrepreneur, his personal life and conduct have increasingly attracted scrutiny, with several women publicly accusing him of harassment and misconduct.

A Viral Post and Unanswered Paternity Claim

In the latest development, a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) made by author Ashley St. Clair has reignited attention to Musk’s past. St. Clair, who claims Musk is the father of her five-month-old child, has accused him of attempting to "ensnare" him. Instead of directly addressing the paternity accusation, Musk responded with a brief “Whoa,” but did not deny or confirm the claim as of February 17, 2025.

This is the latest in a series of incidents that have raised questions about Musk's behavior toward women, both in his personal and professional life.

The SpaceX Flight Attendant Incident (2016)

One of the most well-known accusations came in 2016, when a SpaceX flight attendant accused Musk of exposing himself to her and propositioning her for sex. According to reports, Musk allegedly offered to buy the woman a horse in exchange for sexual favors. This incident came to light in 2022, after Business Insider revealed that SpaceX had quietly settled the case for $250,000. Musk, however, dismissed the report as a "political hit piece," denying any wrongdoing and calling the allegations false.

Alleged Sexual Relationships and Recriminations at SpaceX

In addition to the flight attendant, Musk has also been accused of having sexual relationships with two other SpaceX employees, including a former intern. The Wall Street Journal reported that one of the women alleged she faced "recriminations over text and email" after their relationship ended. These reports highlight a pattern of behavior that some critics argue reflects a broader issue of power dynamics in Musk's companies.

Further complicating matters, a 2013 report from the Wall Street Journal alleged that Musk asked a female employee to have his babies, citing concerns about underpopulation. The remarks raised eyebrows and were seen by some as inappropriate and indicative of Musk's views on family and reproduction.

Musk’s Views 

Musk’s statements on family and having children have also drawn criticism. In a rally in Pennsylvania, Musk urged people to "start immediately" and have children regardless of the cost. His comments were part of a broader message about the need for more children to combat what he perceives as a growing population crisis. “Just have kids anyway or humanity will die with a whimper in adult diapers,” Musk said, suggesting that overpopulation was not the issue but underpopulation, a point he has consistently emphasized in interviews and speeches.

Published 15:52 IST, February 18th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: