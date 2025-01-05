Elon Musk Roasts Biden's President's Medal To George Soros With Hilarious Meme

Washington: Elon Musk, known as a strong supporter of free speech and the owner of X (formerly Twitter), recently joined the online trolling of billionaire George Soros. The trolling began after US President Joe Biden awarded Soros the Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.

Musk Agrees to Soros Comparison with Star Wars' Palpatine

Musk retweeted a meme that compared George Soros to a Star Wars character named Sheev Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious. In Star Wars, Palpatine is the Emperor of the Galactic Empire. On the surface, he appears to be a kind ruler who supports the Jedi, the heroes who protect the galaxy. However, in reality, Palpatine is Darth Sidious, a Sith Lord who is secretly plotting against the Jedi to gain full control of the galaxy.

The meme hinted that Soros might be similar to Palpatine—presenting himself as a good person while being accused of having hidden motives.

Musk added humor to the post by commenting, “George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting.” This lighthearted jab from Musk quickly gained attention on social media.

Netizens Troll Biden for Giving Medal to Soros

The trolling didn’t stop with Musk. Several users on X criticized Biden for giving Soros the prestigious award.

One user wrote, “Joe Biden has disgraced the Medal of Freedom!”

Another joked, “Hitler receiving his medal from Biden,” suggesting that Biden’s choice of Soros was questionable.

A third user commented, “President Trump should put Soros in jail.”

A fourth user said that Soros should have warrant against him. He wrote . “Sickening the man should have a warrant against him not a medal.”

Why Soros Is Compared to Palpatine