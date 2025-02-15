Elon Musk's 13th Child Born? MAGA Influencer Ashley St. Clair Claims to Be Mother of DOGE Chief's Baby

Washington: A viral post is gaining traction where a MAGA influencer and Author Ashley St. Clair claims she gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child, five months ago.

Clair, known for her far-right controversial opinions, shared the news on Valentine's Day, revealing she and the DOGE chief share a five-month-old child.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she shared in a post on X post, adding "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting," she added in her note.

However, Musk has still not acknowledged the claim. The post has reached out to his lawyer for confirmation, as per sources.

Congratulations!: Netizens React to Ashley's Claim

Expressing joy, netizens are congratulating Ahsely on her motherhood.

"God bless you and your family. Would be nice if legacy media did actual reporting on important issues instead of intruding on peoples’ personal lives and seemingly intentionally putting children in danger. Unfortunate we live in a world where that’s the reality. Keep fighting," one user wrote.