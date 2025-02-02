Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Elon Musk's DOGE Commission Gains Access to Sensitive Treasury Payment Systems

Published 09:53 IST, February 2nd 2025

Elon Musk's DOGE Commission Gains Access to Sensitive Treasury Payment Systems

DOGE has reportedly gained access to sensitive Treasury data including Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems.

Elon Musk's DOGE commission gains access to sensitive Treasury payment systems | Image: X

Washington: The Department of Government Efficiency, run by President Donald Trump 's billionaire adviser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has gained access to sensitive Treasury data including Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The move by DOGE, a Trump administration task force assigned to find ways to fire federal workers, cut programs and slash federal regulations, means it could have wide leeway to access important taxpayer data, among other things.

The New York Times first reported the news of the group's access of the massive federal payment system. The two people who spoke to The Associated Press spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden of Oregon, on Friday sent a letter to Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressing concern that “officials associated with Musk may have intended to access these payment systems to illegally withhold payments to any number of programmes.” “To put it bluntly, these payment systems simply cannot fail, and any politically motivated meddling in them risks severe damage to our country and the economy," Wyden said.

The news also comes after Treasury's acting Deputy Secretary David Lebryk resigned from his position at Treasury after more than 30 years of service. The Washington Post on Friday reported that Lebryk resigned his position after Musk and his DOGE organization requested access to sensitive Treasury data.

“The Fiscal Service performs some of the most vital functions in government," Lebryk said in a letter to Treasury employees sent out Friday. “Our work may be unknown to most of the public, but that doesn't mean it isn't exceptionally important. I am grateful for having been able to work alongside some of the nation's best and most talented operations staff.” The letter did not mention a DOGE request to access Treasury payments.

Musk on Saturday responded to a post on his social media platform X about the departure of Lebryk: “The @DOGE team discovered, among other things, that payment approval officers at Treasury were instructed always to approve payments, even to known fraudulent or terrorist groups. They literally never denied a payment in their entire career. Not even once." He did not provide proof of this claim.

DOGE was originally headed by Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who jointly vowed to cut billions from the federal budget and usher in “mass headcount reductions across the federal bureaucracy.” Ramaswamy has since left DOGE as he mulls a run for governor of Ohio.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 10:01 IST, February 2nd 2025

Donald Trump

Recommended

Maoists Kill Man in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, Leave Note
India News
PM Modi to Address Rally in RK Puram Ahead of Delhi Elections | LIVE
India News
5 Killed, 4 Injured in Car Crash While Avoiding Biker’s Stunt in Bihar
India News
Who is Capt Rebecca Lobach, US Army Soldier Who Died in DC Plane Crash
World News
When Udit Narayan Kissed Shreya, Alka - Old Videos Resurface
Entertainment News
Philadelphia: 7 Killed, 19 Injured After Plane Crashes on Busy Street
World News
'We Need to Protect...': Trump Imposes Tariffs on China, Canada & Mexico
World News
Pak Army Chief Munir in Baloch After Deadly Clashes Kill 41 in 24Hrs
World News
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Updates: The Road To WrestleMania
SportFit
VIDEO: Priest Attacked During Holy Mass in Kerala’s Kottayam Church
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: