  • Elon Musk Says 'Bill Gates Will Go Bankrupt If...', Reignites Old Feud

Published 19:27 IST, December 13th 2024

Elon Musk Says 'Bill Gates Will Go Bankrupt If...', Reignites Old Feud

Elon Musk has made a big claim on Bill Gates saying the entrepreneur and philanthropist could go bankrupt if Tesla becomes the world's most valuable company.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk | Image: AP

Elon Musk has made a startling claim on Bill Gates saying that the Microsoft co-founder may go bankrupt if Tesla becomes world’s most valuable company.

It is to be mentioned that Elon Musk, who is world’s richest person, hit another milestone after his net worth reached $400 billion, becoming the first person ever to achieve this feat.

Meanwhile, Musk’s latest remark has reignited an old debate between him and Bill Gates which dates back to 2022.

The feud between two entrepreneurs ignited after Bill Gates suffered a loss of $1.5 billion due to his short position on Tesla’s stock.

Following up with the matter, Musk had earlier wrote on X, “If Tesla does become the world's most valuable company by far, that short position will bankrupt even Bill Gates."

Musk responded when another user on the social media platform by the user name ‘Teslaconomics’ shared an old tweet from the billionaire techie.

In 2023, Musk commented on Bill Gates over him taking short position against Tesla saying, “…Taking a short position against Tesla, as Bill Gates did, would only yield the highest return if Tesla were to go bankrupt.”

Musk had also said that Bill Gates had put a massive bet on Tesla’s end during the time it was vulnerable adding this could have impacted share price affecting daily investors.

Updated 19:27 IST, December 13th 2024

