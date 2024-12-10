Elon Musk's Video From 1998 On Future Of Internet Goes Viral | Watch

Billionaire entrepreneur and one of US President-elect Donald Trump 's close aide Elon Musk old video from 1998 is going viral on social media. In the video, Musk made comments and predicted the future of internet which is now turning into a reality.

In the video, Elon Musk back in 1998 was asked in an interview to share his views on the future of internet. Musk responded by saying, “The internet is the superset of all forms of media. It's the be all and end of all media.”

Elaborating on why he thinks the internet is going to be the future, Musk had said, "I think the internet is the superset of all media… It is the fuel and end all of the media. One will see print, broadcast, arguably, radio… essentially all media folding into the internet.”

"What the internet allows is the first two way communication medium that is intelligent. It allows consumers to choose what they want to see, when they want to see… on radio, print, television or broadcast and I think it’s going to revolutionise all traditional media," Elon Musk further said. Take a look at the video:

Musk warns Republicans

Days after President-elect Donald Trump's victory, Elon Musk said his political action committee would “play a significant role in primaries.”

The following week, the billionaire responded to a report that he might fund challengers to GOP House members who don't support Trump's nominees.

“How else? There is no other way,” Musk wrote on X, which he rebranded after purchasing Twitter and moving to boost conservative voices, including his own.

And during his recent visit to Capitol Hill, Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy delivered a warning to Republicans who don't go along with their plans to slash spending as part of Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency.

“Elon and Vivek talked about having a naughty list and a nice list for members of Congress and senators and how we vote and how we're spending the American people's money," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Trump's second term comes with the specter of the world's richest man serving as his political enforcer. Within Trump's team, there is a feeling that Musk not only supports Trump's agenda and Cabinet appointments, but is intent on seeing them through to the point of pressuring Republicans who may be less devout.