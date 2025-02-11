No Thank You But We Will Buy Twitter If You Want': Sam Altman's Curt Response After Elon Musk's Proposes to Purchase OpenAI

Washington: A fresh war of words erupted between friends-turned-business-rivals Elon Musk and Sam Altman after the former offered to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion. The OpenAI CEO turned down Musk's proposal and offered to buy ‘Twitter’ instead.

Elon Musk Offers to Buy OpenAI for $97.4 Billion

A group of investors led by Elon Musk is offering about $97.4 billion to buy OpenAI, escalating a legal dispute with the artificial intelligence company that Musk helped found.

Musk and his own AI startup, xAI, and a consortium of investment firms want to take control of the ChatGPT maker and revert it to its original charitable mission as a nonprofit research lab, according to Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff.

“If Sam Altman and the present OpenAI, Inc. Board of Directors are intent on becoming a fully for-profit corporation, it is vital that the charity be fairly compensated for what its leadership is taking away from it: control over the most transformative technology of our time,” said Marc Toberoff, the attorney representing the investors.

‘No Thank You But We Can Buy Twitter If You Want’: Sam Altman to Musk

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman quickly rejected the deal on Musk's social platform X, saying, no thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want. Musk bought Twitter, now called X, for $44 billion in 2022.

Musk and Altman, who together helped start OpenAI in 2015 and later competed over who should lead it, have been in a long-running feud over the startup's direction since Musk resigned from its board in 2018.

Elon Musk vs Sam Altman

Musk, an early OpenAI investor and board member, sued the artificial intelligence company last year, first in a California state court and later in federal court, alleging it had betrayed its founding aims as a nonprofit research lab benefiting the public good. Musk had invested about $45 million in the startup from its founding until 2018, Toberoff said in court last week.