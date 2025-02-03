Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • Emergency Crews Deployed, Schools closed As Earthquake Swarm Hits Greek Island

Published 19:12 IST, February 3rd 2025

Emergency Crews Deployed, Schools closed As Earthquake Swarm Hits Greek Island

Schools were closed and emergency crews were deployed on the volcanic Greek island of Santorini after a spike in seismic activity raised concerns.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Earthquake swarm Hits Greek Island Santorini | Image: AP

Santorini: Schools were closed and emergency crews were deployed on the volcanic Greek island of Santorini on Monday after a spike in seismic activity raised concerns about a potentially powerful earthquake.

Precautions were also ordered on several nearby Aegean Sea islands — all popular summer vacation destinations — after more than 200 undersea earthquakes were recorded in the area over the past three days.

“We have a very intense geological phenomenon to handle,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said from Brussels, where he was attending a European meeting. 

“I want to ask our islanders first and foremost to remain calm, to listen to the instructions of the Civil Protection (authority).”

Mobile phones on the island blared with alert warnings about the potential for rockslides, while several earthquakes caused loud rumbles. Authorities banned access to some seaside areas, including the island’s old port, that are in close proximity to cliffs.
 

Updated 19:12 IST, February 3rd 2025

