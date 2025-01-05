English People Have Suffered At Hands Of Westminster British: Pt Satish K Sharma

London: Author and scholar Pandit Satish K Sharma slammed the Prime Minister Keir Starmer-led UK government over his handling of child abuse by gangs of Pakistani-origin men in Oldham.

Sharing a glimpse of his conversation with DD National on the issues, Sharma said, "The English & Irish people I have grown up with, no flannel, gritty and solid, quick to befriend others and slow to hate, have suffered at the hands of the 'Westminster British' for decades. Just reading the comments brings tears to my eyes. Thank you @missartola ji and @DDNational for helping us get justice for these beautiful innocent souls. #groominggang."

This issue re-surfaced after UK's Home Office Minister Jess Phillips rejected a call for a government probe into decade-long child sexual exploitation in Oldham.

Musk Slams Starmer, Says He Should Go

This comes just days after Tech mugol Elon Musk claimed PM Starmer failed to bring "rape gangs" to justice when he was the director of public prosecutions over a decade ago.

"Starmer was complicit in the RAPE OF BRITAIN when he was head of Crown Prosecution for 6 years. Starmer must go and he must face charges for his complicity in the worst mass crime in the history of Britain," Musk said.

The Tesla CEO also asked King Charles to dissolve the UK parliament and called for a re-election amid the scandal.

Misjudged and Certainly Misinformed: UK Reacts to Musk's Claim

Following Elon Musk's comments, UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that the observations made by Musk Musk were "misjudged and certainly misinformed."

Talking to reporters, he said, "Some of the criticisms that Elon Musk has made, I think, are misjudged and certainly misinformed. But we're willing to work with Elon Musk. I think he's got a big role to play with his social media platform to help us and other countries to tackle this serious issue. So, if he wants to work with us, roll his sleeves up. We'd welcome that."

What is the Grooming Gang Scandal?

The "rape gangs" scandal refers to the ongoing inquiry into allegations of "grooming gangs" who sexually exploited children, a topic that has long been raised by opposition conservatives in the UK, PTI reported.

Earlier, a high-profile investigation in Rotherham revealed that nearly 1,400 children were sexually abused over 16 years, primarily by British-Pakistani men.