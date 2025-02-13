Erdogan Slams Israel, Laments Gaza Tragedy During Pakistan Visit

Islamabad: During his visit to Pakistan on Thursday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Israel, defending Palestinians in Gaza and condemning plans to forcibly displace them from their land.

Speaking at a business forum, Erdogan accused Israel of not adhering to the ceasefire agreement, warning that the region was being dragged "toward blood and tears again."

Erdogan reaffirmed his opposition to President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

In a televised speech at a business forum in Islamabad, Erdogan said, “Gaza belongs to our Gazan brothers and sisters and will remain so forever,” during his two-day visit.

“The homeland for which the Palestinians have sacrificed tens of thousands of their children is not up for bargaining," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Erdogan held talks on Gaza and bilateral Turkey-Pakistani trade and cooperation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The two leaders also jointly chaired strategic cooperation talks between their countries and witnessed the signing of 24 agreements and a memorandums of understanding on boosting economic and defense ties.

At the business forum, Sharif said the two nations would try to increase the volume of their annual bilateral trade to $5 billion, from the current $1 billion.

“Alongside Pakistan, we strive to provide every effort possible to support to the just cause of our Palestinian brothers, both within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other platforms," Erdogan also said.

“We must strengthen this determined stance, especially at a time when there are unlawful and morally unacceptable proposals such as tearing our Gazan brothers from their homeland,” he added.

Erdogan was warmly welcomed by people dressed in traditional Turkish and Pakistani attire, who lined a major city road adorned with Turkish and Pakistani flags. He was accompanied by his wife, Emine Erdogan.

During the trip, the Turkish leader was also scheduled to meet with his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari.