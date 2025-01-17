Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:58 IST, January 17th 2025

EU Requests Additional Information From Elon Musk's X

The EU Commission said Friday it had asked the X platform to provide documentation regarding recent changes to its system by Feb 15.

Elon Musk | Image: AP

The European Union is putting in place additional investigatory measures as part of its current proceedings against X, which were launched in December 2023.

The EU Commission said Friday it had asked the X platform to provide documentation regarding recent changes to its system by Feb 15.

"We are sending a request for information today relating to requesting the platform to send us internal documents relating to all the changes in algorithms that have been done recently," EU Commission spokesperson Thomas Reignier told journalists in Brussels Friday.

"We are also issuing a retention order today to the platform, requesting X, of course, to preserve all the data available to these changes relating to the recommended systems and algorithms," he added.

X owner Elon Musk's interest in Germany and politics elsewhere in Europe, after he poured money and energy into helping Donald Trump win the U.S. election, has set off alarm bells among politicians across the continent.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive also has demanded the release of jailed U.K. anti-Islam extremist Tommy Robinson and called British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government tyrannical, claiming Starmer should be in prison.

The Commission also addressed Trump's threats to impose tariffs on EU nations once in the White House.

"The European Commission is prepared for all possible outcomes," said Olof Gill, EU Commission spokesperson:

"Our first intention with the incoming administration is to engage in a constructive, positive way to find mutually beneficial outcomes. And we are prepared for the other possibilities as well," he added.

Meanwhile, EU High Representative, Kaja Kallas met Palestinian Primes Minister Mohammad Mustafa to discuss the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Israel’s security cabinet has recommended approving a deal that would pause the fighting in Gaza and release dozens of hostages held by militants.

The deal will now go to the full cabinet for approval before the ceasefire goes into effect. The prime minister’s office said that if a deal is passed, the ceasefire could start Sunday with the first hostages released.

Updated 19:58 IST, January 17th 2025

Recommended

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing A Mystery Like No Other, Varying Accounts Emerge
Entertainment News
Saif Ali Khan Attack And Health LIVE Updates: Culprit Remains Elusive
Entertainment News
Alcaraz Plans To Get A Tattoo Of A Kangaroo To Celebrate An AO Title
SportFit
ED Attaches Rs 300 Crore Worth Assets In MUDA Money Laundering Case
India News
Salary Stagnation, Toxic Culture at Infosys? CEO Salil Parekh Reacts
India News
Scholz Says Musk's Support For European Far-Right 'Unacceptable'
World News
Kvaratskhelia Arrives In Paris To Undergo Medicals Ahead Of Joining PSG
SportFit
TCS Rolls Out New WFO Guidelines Amid Raging Work-Hour Debate
India News
Putin and Iranian Counterpart Meet in Kremlin, Signs Partnership Treaty
World News
7-Feet-Tall Muscular Baba From Russia Grabs Eyeballs At Mahakumbh
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: