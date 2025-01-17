EU Requests Additional Information From Elon Musk's X

The European Union is putting in place additional investigatory measures as part of its current proceedings against X, which were launched in December 2023.

The EU Commission said Friday it had asked the X platform to provide documentation regarding recent changes to its system by Feb 15.

"We are sending a request for information today relating to requesting the platform to send us internal documents relating to all the changes in algorithms that have been done recently," EU Commission spokesperson Thomas Reignier told journalists in Brussels Friday.

"We are also issuing a retention order today to the platform, requesting X, of course, to preserve all the data available to these changes relating to the recommended systems and algorithms," he added.

X owner Elon Musk's interest in Germany and politics elsewhere in Europe, after he poured money and energy into helping Donald Trump win the U.S. election, has set off alarm bells among politicians across the continent.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive also has demanded the release of jailed U.K. anti-Islam extremist Tommy Robinson and called British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government tyrannical, claiming Starmer should be in prison.

The Commission also addressed Trump's threats to impose tariffs on EU nations once in the White House.

"The European Commission is prepared for all possible outcomes," said Olof Gill, EU Commission spokesperson:

"Our first intention with the incoming administration is to engage in a constructive, positive way to find mutually beneficial outcomes. And we are prepared for the other possibilities as well," he added.

Meanwhile, EU High Representative, Kaja Kallas met Palestinian Primes Minister Mohammad Mustafa to discuss the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Israel’s security cabinet has recommended approving a deal that would pause the fighting in Gaza and release dozens of hostages held by militants.