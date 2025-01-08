European Union Won't Allow US to Invade Greenland, France says to Trump

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot issued a strong statement Wednesday, affirming that the European Union would not tolerate any attempts to compromise its sovereign territories. Barrot’s comments came in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's controversial remarks, where he refused to rule out the use of military force to acquire Greenland, the Arctic island that is an autonomous territory of Denmark. Denmark has been part of EU since 1973.

“It is out of the question that the European Union would let other countries ... attack its sovereign borders, whoever they are,” Barrot declared during a French radio interview.

Trump Keeps Options Open on Greenland and Panama

During a press conference on Tuesday, Trump stirred concern by declining to dismiss the possibility of economic or military coercion to claim Greenland or the Panama Canal. “I’m not gonna commit to that. No. It might be that you’ll have to do something,” Trump said when pressed on the matter.

While Trump’s comments have alarmed many, Barrot expressed skepticism about the likelihood of an actual invasion. “If you're asking me whether I think the United States will invade Greenland, my answer is no,” he said.

A Changing Global Landscape

Barrot also reflected on the broader implications of Trump's stance, describing a world increasingly governed by power struggles. “Have we entered into a period of time when it is survival of the fittest? Then my answer is yes,” he added, hinting at the potential for heightened tensions in international relations under the incoming U.S. administration.

A History of U.S. Interest in Greenland

This isn’t the first time the U.S. has expressed interest in Greenland. In 2019, Trump floated the idea of purchasing the island, a proposal that was met with widespread criticism and outright rejection by Denmark. The latest remarks signal a possible continuation of this fixation, raising concerns among European leaders about the stability of Arctic geopolitics.

EU’s Firm Stance

Barrot’s comments underline the EU’s commitment to defending its territories against any perceived threats. While the prospect of a U.S. military move on Greenland remains unlikely, the French minister’s firm response highlights the bloc’s readiness to counter any aggressive posturing.