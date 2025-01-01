Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Everyone Started Yelling, Running to the Back: Witnesses Recall New Orleans Car Crash Horror

Published 18:39 IST, January 1st 2025

Everyone Started Yelling, Running to the Back: Witnesses Recall New Orleans Car Crash Horror

Shocking eyewitness accounts have emerged from New Orleans over the horrific incident on New Year's Day, where a vehicle drove into crowd killing 12 people.

Reported by: Digital Desk
12 killed after pickup truck drove into crowd in New Orleans | Image: X

New Orleans: Shocking eyewitness accounts have emerged from New Orleans's Bourbon Street over the horrific incident on New Year's Day, where a vehicle drove into a crowd, killing as many as 12 people while leaving more than dozens injured. 

Officials said that the crowd was celebrating when the pickup truck drove into the people at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Street.

‘Body Came Flying At Me’

“All I saw was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk,” a witness was quoted as saying by CNN shortly after the incident. 

“A body came flying at me,” he added. 

Another witness said that the incident occurred while he was leaving a nightclub on Bourbon Street.

“Everyone started yelling and screaming and running to the back, and then we basically went into lockdown for a little bit and then it calmed down but they wouldn’t let us leave,” another witness said.

Chilling videos have been circulating on social media showing the chaos, with multiple casualties on the ground, gunfire in the background, and people fleeing the area in panic.

New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities. 

 

 

Updated 18:39 IST, January 1st 2025

Recommended

Not Ruling Out Revival Of Champions Trophy But Need Space: FIH President
SportFit
Rohit Has Earned Right To Walk Away On His Own Terms: Michael Clarke
SportFit
New Orleans Car Attack Suspect Killed In Firefighting With Police
World News
11 Maoists Surrender Before Fadnavis at Gadchiroli Police HQs | LIVE
India News
3-Year-Old Chetna Rescued 10 Days After Falling into 700-Foot Borewell
India News
Hyundai Motor India Sales Decline by 2.4% YoY in December: Check Details
Automobile
Baby John BO Day 7: Varun Starrer Ends 1st Week With Minimal Growth
Entertainment News
Driver 'Hell-Bent On Carnage' Kills 10, Injures 30 on New Year's Day
World News
Petrol Prices Go Up in Puducherry Following VAT Hike, Check Latest Rates
India News
New Orleans Car Crash Incident a 'Terrorist Attack': Mayor
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.