Everything You Need to Know About UK’s ‘Pakistani Grooming Gangs’, Why Has Musk Accused PM Starmer?

New Delhi, India: Tesla CEO and DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) head, Elon Musk, recently clashed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the issue of "Pakistani grooming gangs" involved in the sexual abuse of thousands of young girls.

Musk accused Starmer of being "deeply complicit in the mass rapes" for political gain, claiming he did nothing to address the scandal during his tenure as head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013.

What Is The Grooming Gangs Scandal?

The Grooming Gangs Scandal in the UK refers to a series of high-profile cases where groups of men, mostly of ‘Pakistani descent’, were convicted of sexually abusing and raping young white girls.

These "grooming gangs" would manipulate vulnerable victims, often using alcohol, drugs, and gifts to gain their trust. Most of the victims were underage children, many living in state care or from broken homes.

The scandal gained significant attention in 2012 when a foreign print media reported on the grooming gangs operating in Rotherham.

A 2014 report by Professor Alexis Jay revealed that at least 1,400 children had been sexually exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. This revelation shocked the UK and sparked a nationwide outcry, leading to debates in Parliament and the launch of several inquiries.

Similar grooming scandals were later uncovered in other towns such as Oldham, Oxford, Rochdale, and Telford.

Musk Asks King Charles III to Dissolve Parliament

Musk urged King Charles to intervene and dissolve the UK Parliament. He also criticized the Labour Party for rejecting calls for a national inquiry into the scandal.

Musk did not stop at criticizing Starmer. He also targeted Labour minister Jess Phillips, who oversees violence prevention against women and girls. Musk suggested she “deserves to be in prison” for opposing a national inquiry into the Oldham grooming scandal. Even when the news of Starmer readying for a response came up, Elon Musk made a statement, ‘Prepare for some epic cringe’.

UK Calls Musk ‘Misjudged & Misinformed'

However, UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting responded to Musk’s comments, describing them as ‘misjudged and misinformed.’ Speaking to reporters, he said, “Some of the criticisms Elon Musk has made are simply incorrect.” However, Streeting added that the government is open to working with Musk, especially through his social media platform, to address the issue of child exploitation.

“If he’s serious about tackling this problem, we welcome his support. But he needs to roll up his sleeves and engage constructively,” Streeting said.

‘A Line Has Been Crossed’: Starmer Hits Back at Musk

Hitting back at Elon Musk for the allegations, Starmer said, “We’ve seen this playbook many times, whipping up of intimidation and threats of violence, hoping that the media will amplify it. When the poison of the far right leads to serious threats to Jess Phillips and others, then in my book, a line has been crossed.”