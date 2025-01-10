Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's Title IX Rules Expanding LGBTQ+ Protections

Kentucky: A federal judge in Kentucky has ruled that the Biden administration’s Title IX regulations, which expanded protections for LGBTQ+ students, are illegal and must be struck down nationwide. This decision has reversed changes that were made to a landmark 1972 law designed to prevent discrimination in education.

The ruling, issued on Thursday, was made by US District Judge Danny C Reeves. The judge said the regulations went beyond what Title IX originally intended and were "fatally" flawed. The new regulations aimed to protect students from discrimination based on their gender identity or sexual orientation, but Judge Reeves found that these changes overstepped the president’s authority.

"There’s nothing in the 1972 law suggesting that it should cover any more than it has since Congress created it," Reeves wrote in his decision. He added that the changes tried to "completely transform Title IX" without going through Congress.

Legal Challenges From Republican States

The regulations had already been blocked in 26 states due to legal challenges from Republican-led states, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. These states argued that the changes unfairly forced schools to accept certain policies and could harm women’s sports by allowing transgender women to compete in girls’ competitions.

Criticism Of Biden’s Title IX Rules

The Biden administration’s decision to broaden Title IX sparked fierce debate. Supporters, including civil rights groups, hailed the changes as a victory for LGBTQ+ students, claiming they provided better protection against discrimination and harassment. "LGBTQ+ students deserve a safe and fair education free from discrimination," said the foreign media reports quoted an advocate.

However, the new rules were strongly criticised by conservatives. Many feared they would force schools to allow transgender women to compete in women’s sports and require teachers to use students’ preferred pronouns. Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who served under President Trump, called the regulations "radical" and "absurd."

Tennessee AG Reacts To The Ruling

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti praised the decision, calling it a win for those opposed to what he described as "radical gender ideology." He added, "Because the Biden rule is vacated altogether, President Trump will be free to take a fresh look at our Title IX regulations when he returns to office."

Impact On Schools And Students

The court ruling means that the previous version of Title IX, which was in place for more than 50 years, will remain in effect. This means that schools no longer have to follow the new rules on LGBTQ+ protections.

The US Department of Education did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the ruling. However, the decision marks a setback for the Biden administration’s efforts to protect LGBTQ+ students in schools.

Growing Political Divide

The controversy over Title IX is part of a larger debate about LGBTQ+ rights and gender issues. Supporters of LGBTQ+ protections argue that these students need clear safeguards against discrimination. However, opponents believe some new rules went too far and could have unintended consequences.