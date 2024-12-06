Macron Vows to Stay on 'Until the End', Hunts for New PM as France Plunges Into Crisis

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticised the opposition for toppling the government under the leadership of ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier and vowed to stay in office until the end of his term which is due in 2027. Following Barnier's fiasco, French President Macron announced that the country will get a new Prime Minister within days.

In his address to nation on Thursday, Macron said they (his opponents) chose “Not to do but to undo.” “They chose disorder,” he said. The French president said the far right and the far left had united in what he called “an anti-Republican front” and stressed, “I won't shoulder other people's irresponsibility.” Thought, Macron said he'd name a new prime minister soon but gave no hints who that might be.

The recent political development in France has left President Macron in a significant dilemma since no fresh elections can be held before July 2025. Amid this, any new prime minister would face the same challenges as Barnier in securing the passage of bills, including the 2025 budget, in a divided parliament.

Meanwhile, Barnier will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new government is appointed, according to a statement from France’s presidential office.

The caretaker government could either propose emergency legislation to extend the tax-and-spend provisions from the 2024 budget into the following year or can use its special powers to pass the draft 2025 budget by decree.

France Political Crisis

France witnessed a major political crisis after Prime Minister Michel Barnier's right-wing minority coalition was handed a defeat in a no-confidence vote, resulting in his removal just three months after assuming office. With the debacle, Barnier is now the shortest-serving prime minister in the France'shistory.

In Wednesday's voting process, a total of 331 lawmakers of the 577-seat lower house of the French parliament decided to bring down the government. The government was toppled following a no-confidence motion spearheaded by a coalition of left-wing parties, with support from MPs of Marine Le Pen's far-right, National Rally.

Earlier, Barnier said that if the motion passes then "everything will be more difficult and more serious for the French."

'An Honour to Serve France'

Following the voting result, Bariner expressed his gratitude for the opportunity saying, “An honour to have served France and the French with dignity.”At 73, Barnier served only 91 days as prime minister, while his government, consisting of centrist and right-wing ministers, lasted just 74 days, as reported by Euronews.

He led a fragile minority government composed of President Macron's centrist party and the right-wing Les Republicains (LR), but the alliance was informal and lacked an absolute majority. The RN, with 124 seats in the National Assembly, held significant influence in the political landscape.

Who is Michel Barnier, the Shortest-Serving PM of France?

Born on 9 January 1951, Barnier is a French politician who has served as the Prime Minister of France since 5 September 2024. His political career began in the 1970s after he served on the staff of various Gaullist ministers. iN 1978, he was elected to the National Assembly as deputy for the department of Savoie representing the neo-Gaullists, Rally for the Republic (RPR).

He became the youngest president of the departmental council of Savoie in 1982, following a deal called the Union for Savoie between right-wing and centrist parties in the council.