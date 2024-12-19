French President Emmanuel Macron Meets With Hospital Staff in Mayotte

France's President Emmanuel Macron promised more help to the people of the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte as he surveyed the devastation that Cyclone Chido wrought across the French territory.

"We will continue to act together, more caregivers came with me today, more will come," he said as he spoke with a group of people, including caregivers.

Thousands of people are trying to cope without the bare essentials such as water or electricity.

"We can't feed or help the population if we are wiped out," said one person who works in a psychological unit, as she spoke with the French president.

The strongest cyclone in nearly a century ripped through the French territory of Mayotte off the coast of Africa on Saturday.

Macron boarded a helicopter for an aerial appraisal of the damage and then headed to the hospital in Mamoudzou, Mayotte’s capital, to meet with medical staff and patients.

Wearing a traditional Mayotte scarf on his white shirt and tie, sleeves rolled to the elbows, the French president listened to people asking for help. A member of the medical staff told him some people hadn't had a drink of water for 48 hours.

Some residents also expressed their agony at not knowing about those who have died or are still missing, partly because of the Muslim practice of burying the dead within 24 hours.

French authorities said at least 31 people have died and more than 1,500 people were injured, more than 200 critically.

But it’s feared hundreds or even thousands of people have died.

Macron's office said four tons food and medical aid as well as additional rescuers were aboard the president's flight.