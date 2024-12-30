Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • From Dare to Death: Thai Influencer Dies After Drinking Full Bottle of Whisky For Rs 75,000

Published 18:10 IST, December 30th 2024

From Dare to Death: Thai Influencer Dies After Drinking Full Bottle of Whisky For Rs 75,000

The incident occurred during a birthday party in Chanthaburi, a town in eastern Thailand

Reported by: Digital Desk
The incident occurred during a birthday party in Chanthaburi, a town in eastern Thailand | Image: X

New Delhi: A young Thai influencer, Thankam Kanthee, popularly known as 'Bank Leicester,' tragically passed away after accepting a dare to drink an entire 350ml bottle of whisky. The 21-year-old, who was paid 30,000 Thai baht (approximately ₹75,000) for the challenge, was known for taking on daring stunts to earn money for his family.

The incident occurred during a birthday party in Chanthaburi, a town in eastern Thailand, on December 26. According to reports, Kanthee consumed the entire bottle of alcohol, and shortly after, he began vomiting. Fellow partygoers were seen laughing as he accepted the dare, but the situation turned tragic when Kanthee lost consciousness around 3:40 am local time.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to alcohol poisoning. The influencer had previously engaged in similar challenges, including drinking hand sanitiser and wasabi, to raise funds for his family.

The local authorities are investigating the cause of Kanthee's death. According to a statement from Chanthaburi Provincial Police, a suspect identified as Ekkachart "Em" Meephrom has been charged with causing death through negligence. The offence, under Thailand's penal code, carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to 200,000 baht (approximately ₹1.1 lakh), or both.

Ekkachart, who reportedly organised the birthday party for his mother, has confessed to the charges and is currently in police custody. He has been denied bail and will remain in custody for at least 12 days as investigations continue, a daily mail report said. 
 

Updated 18:10 IST, December 30th 2024

