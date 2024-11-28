From India to Finland to New York: Chorus Grows for Release of Hindu Monk Arrested in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Protests sparked in Finland's Helsinki and New York over the arrest of Hindu monk Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh . A group of Indians in Helsinki gathered together in support of the Hindu religious leader with placards reading 'Hindu Lives Matter.'

This comes as atrocities continue against minorities especially the Hindus in Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus-led government.

Protests broke across several parts of Bangladesh after Chinmoy Das was denied bail and was sent to jail on charges of sedition by a Chittagong court Tuesday. The court issued the order amid protests by a large crowd of his followers outside the premises, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Amid the violent protests, the Bangladesh police and security forces fired sound grenades, tear gas and charged batons at the protesters to disperse the crowd.

‘We Want United Bangladesh’: Arrested ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das Prabhu

Addressing his followers outside the Chittagong court, the ISKCON priest, Das urged his supporters to stay united and remain peaceful, avoid disrupting public order, PTI reported.

"We are not against the state and the government. We, the Sanatanis, are a part of the state. We will not do anything to destabilise the state and destroy peaceful coexistence. We will hold a peaceful protest by controlling our emotions and turning them into strength," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

India Expresses Deep Concern Over Chinmoy Das's Arrest

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement expressed deep concern over the arrest of Chinmoy. It said, "We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples."

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das. We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," it added.

Bangladesh Govt Remains in Denial Over Prabhu's Brazen Arrest