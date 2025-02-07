Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • World News /
  Gaza Deal: Hamas To Release 3 More Hostages, Israel To Free 183 Palestinian Prisoners

Published 23:06 IST, February 7th 2025

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gaza Deal: Hamas To Release 3 More Hostages, Israel To Free 183 Palestinian Prisoners | Image: AP

Jerusalem: Hamas announced on Friday that they will release three more Israeli hostages on Saturday in view of the Gaza deal with Israel. In exchange, Israel is expected to free 183 Palestinian prisoners. This breakthrough is part of an ongoing agreement aimed at easing tensions in the region.

Further details regarding the reports are being awaited. 
 

