Georgia's Ruling Party Nominates Ex-Football Player for Presidential Election

The Georgian Dream party has announced Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former professional football player and parliamentary deputy, as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election, set for December 14.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Georgian Dream’s honorary chairman, Bidzina Ivanishvili, during a briefing at the party headquarters in Tbilisi. The decision came after a meeting of the party’s political council, just one day after Georgia’s parliament confirmed the election date.

A New Election Format

This presidential election marks a significant change for Georgia. For the first time, the president will be chosen not through a direct vote but by a 300-member college of electors approved by the country’s Central Election Commission. Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili stated that the inauguration of the newly elected president is scheduled for December 29.

Political Turmoil

The ruling party’s nomination comes against a backdrop of political tension following last month’s parliamentary election. The results, which handed Georgian Dream a strong majority, have been hotly disputed by the opposition and President Salome Zourabichvili, a former French national. Opposition parties have alleged Russian interference in the election and are calling for nationwide protests, refusing to accept the results.

The parliamentary election controversy has also led to an opposition boycott of parliament, further deepening the political crisis.

Georgian Dream Defends Election Integrity

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgian Dream dismissed the opposition’s claims of electoral fraud, describing any reported irregularities as “typical for elections elsewhere in the world.” The party remains steadfast in defending the election results, positioning Kavelashvili as their choice to maintain stability and leadership.

Kavelashvili’s Profile

Mikheil Kavelashvili’s background as a professional football player adds an unusual twist to the race. A former member of parliament, his candidacy signals Georgian Dream’s effort to present a relatable figure with a mix of sportsmanship and political experience.