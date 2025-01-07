German Diplomat Found Dead In Islamabad Apartment, Investigation Underway

Islamabad: In a shocking incident, a German diplomat was found dead in his apartment in Pakistan's Islamabad on Monday. The local authorities reported that the said German diplomat, identified as Thomas Fielder, was also the Second Secretary at the German Embassy in Islamabad. His body was discovered by embassy staff, who had become worried after he had not been to work for two days.

Reports suggested that the embassy staff broke into Thomas Fielder’s apartment in the Diplomatic Enclave, a secure area where many foreign diplomats reside, and found him unresponsive. They immediately contacted the Islamabad Police, who took the body to a local hospital, where he was officially declared dead. The body was later shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

In the preliminary inquiry, while the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, the police suspected that Fielder may have suffered a minor heart attack in the past, which could have contributed to his death. A full post-mortem report is expected to provide more information.

The German Embassy has been informed, and the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

Fielder’s body was found in the Diplomatic Enclave, a high-security neighbourhood where foreign diplomats are based. Authorities are working to gather more details and have promised to keep the embassy and the public updated on the investigation.

In a separate incident, sources reported a late-night attack on a police station in Islamabad. A mini-rocket struck the I-9 Police Station around 11.30 pm. Initially dismissed as a tyre burst, it was only discovered in the morning that the station’s wall had been damaged by the rocket impact.