Google Removes Fake One-Star Mcdonald's Reviews After Luigi Mangione's Arrest

Google has deleted a series of negative reviews about the McDonald’s outlet in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where police arrested Luigi Mangione, the man charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Following Mangione’s arrest on Monday, netizens flooded the restaurant’s review section with fake complaints. The suspect was apprehended at the fast-food outlet after a customer tipped off an employee, who then contacted 911.

Many users posted fabricated grievances, alleging unhygienic conditions and mocking the staff.

One review read, “This location has rats in the kitchen that will make you sick, and your insurance isn’t going to cover it.”

Another commenter referred to the outlet as “Narc-Donalds,” writing, “More like Narc-Donalds… I hope obesity and heart disease are in-network in PA. Deny, defend, depose, diarrhea @ McDonald’s.”

Google responded by removing the reviews as they violated its terms of service. A Google spokesperson stated, “Reviews must be based on real experiences with a location. These reviews violate our policies and are being removed.” Additional safeguards have been implemented to ensure the integrity of the review platform.

Despite the pull back, some fake one-star reviews remained visible as of Tuesday.

Brian Thompson Dead

Brian Thompson, the 50-year-old CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan while attending an investors’ conference. Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old former Ivy League student, was arrested in Pennsylvania after a 5-day manhunt.

Mangione was found in possessing a “ghost gun” capable of firing 9mm rounds and several fake IDs.