Published 02:25 IST, February 11th 2025

Great Sri Lankan Blackout: A Tale of Monkey or Government's Neglect?

Sri Lanka has been plunged into darkness for the past 36 hours, prompting the government to reportedly attribute the cause to an unlikely culprit, a monkey.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sri Lanka Plunged into Darkness: Government Points Finger at Mischievous Monkey | Image: Shutterstock

Colombo: Sri Lanka has been plunged into darkness for the past 36 hours, with a nationwide blackout affecting major cities, including the capital city Colombo. The government has reportedly attributed the cause to an unlikely culprit, which is a monkey. As per reports, the Energy Ministry claimed that the primate entered a power station in Colombo, causing a disturbance that led to a system shutdown and subsequent blackout. 

However, local media outlets have raised questions about the government's claims. The engineers have reportedly been warning the government for years about the need to upgrade Sri Lanka's power grid, citing concerns that the current infrastructure is prone to frequent blackouts.

The Sri Lankan media report suggested that the government's negligence may be the true cause of the blackout, rather than a mischievous monkey. The publication's investigation has sparked widespread skepticism about the official explanation, with many wondering if the government is attempting to deflect responsibility.

As the people of Sri Lanka continue to cope with the blackout, the debate rages on. 

However, the government maintained that a monkey is to blame, the others argued that the true culprit is a lack of investment in the country's power infrastructure.

 

 

Updated 02:25 IST, February 11th 2025

