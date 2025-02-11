Colombo: Sri Lanka has been plunged into darkness for the past 36 hours, with a nationwide blackout affecting major cities, including the capital city Colombo. The government has reportedly attributed the cause to an unlikely culprit, which is a monkey. As per reports, the Energy Ministry claimed that the primate entered a power station in Colombo, causing a disturbance that led to a system shutdown and subsequent blackout.

However, local media outlets have raised questions about the government's claims. The engineers have reportedly been warning the government for years about the need to upgrade Sri Lanka's power grid, citing concerns that the current infrastructure is prone to frequent blackouts.

The Sri Lankan media report suggested that the government's negligence may be the true cause of the blackout, rather than a mischievous monkey. The publication's investigation has sparked widespread skepticism about the official explanation, with many wondering if the government is attempting to deflect responsibility.

As the people of Sri Lanka continue to cope with the blackout, the debate rages on.