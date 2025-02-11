Gulf of America: Google Maps Officially Renames Gulf of Mexico After Donald Trump's Executive Order

Washington: Google has updated its maps to reflect the name change of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America for users in the United States. This move follows an executive order by US President Donald Trump, who had announced the change shortly after taking office.

Google Changes Name on Map

According to Google, the update means users in the US will now see the water body labelled as the Gulf of America, while those in Mexico will continue to see the original name. For users in other countries, both names will appear together.

Citing the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), Google confirmed the update, stating, “In the US, GNIS has officially renamed ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to ‘Gulf of America.’”

Trump had earlier signed an executive order as part of his broader effort to reassert American identity. During his inaugural speech, he had promised to rename the Gulf, emphasizing America’s strength on the global stage.

"America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth," he had said, adding, "Very soon, we are going to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.”