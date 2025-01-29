Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Hamas is Set to Release 3 Israelis and 5 Thais This Week, Israeli Official Says

Published 21:33 IST, January 29th 2025

Hamas is Set to Release 3 Israelis and 5 Thais This Week, Israeli Official Says

An Israeli official said Wednesday that Hamas will release three Israelis, including two women and an 80-year-old man, and five Thai nationals in the next hostage release, slated for Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hamas is Set to Release 3 Israelis and 5 Thais This Week, Israeli Official Says | Image: AP

Jerusalem: An Israeli official said Wednesday that Hamas will release three Israelis, including two women and an 80-year-old man, and five Thai nationals in the next hostage release, slated for Thursday.

The official named the Israel women as Arbel Yehoud, 29, Agam Berger, 19, and the man as Gadi Mozes, 80. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said the hostages' families had approved publication of their names.

The official did not name the Thai nationals set to be freed.

Updated 21:33 IST, January 29th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: