Hamas Releases Israeli Soldier Agam Berger Over to Red Cross in Gaza's Jabalia

Deir Al-Balah: Hamas has handed captive Israeli soldier Agam Berger over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip.

Thursday's release is part of a ceasefire that began January 19. It is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

The fragile deal has held for over 10 days, halting the fighting and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.