  • Hamas Releases Israeli Soldier Agam Berger Over to Red Cross in Gaza's Jabalia

Published 14:11 IST, January 30th 2025

The fragile deal has held for over 10 days, halting the fighting and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.

Hamas Hands Captive Israeli Soldier Agam Berger Over to Red Cross in Gaza's Jabalia (Image used for representation) | Image: AP

Deir Al-Balah: Hamas has handed captive Israeli soldier Agam Berger over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip.

Thursday's release is part of a ceasefire that began January 19. It is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

The fragile deal has held for over 10 days, halting the fighting and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.

A total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the truce's initial six weeks. Israel says it has received information from Hamas that eight of those hostages were either killed in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack or have died in captivity. 

 

