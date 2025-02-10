Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Hamas to Delays Next Hostage Release, Accuses Israel of Ceasefire Violations

Published 22:08 IST, February 10th 2025

Hamas to Delays Next Hostage Release, Accuses Israel of Ceasefire Violations

A Hamas spokesperson announced that the group will delay the next hostage release, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire violations, says it will delay next hostage release | Image: AP

Jerusalem: A Hamas spokesperson on Monday accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement with the terrorist group, including targeting Palestinians in Gaza with airstrikes, and said that next Saturday's hostage release would be delayed.

A Hamas spokesperson announced on Monday that the group will delay the next hostage release, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas is releasing dozens of the hostages captured in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire went into effect last month, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 prisoners. The next exchange was scheduled for Saturday, releasing three Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, accused Israel on Monday of systematically violating the ceasefire agreement over the past three weeks, and said Saturday's release would be delayed.

“The resistance leadership has closely monitored the enemy’s violations and its failure to uphold the terms of the agreement,” Abu Ubaida said.

“This includes delays in allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, targeting them with airstrikes and gunfire across various areas of the Strip, and failing to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid as agreed.”

(with agency inputs)

Updated 22:08 IST, February 10th 2025

Recommended

NHRC Cracks Down on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Filthy Remarks
Entertainment News
No ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for Delhi’s Next CM; BJP Demands Bungalow Restoration
India News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Utility News
Inside Ranveer Allahbadia’s Lifestyle: Net Worth, Properties, and More
Viral News
Who is Ranveer Allahbadia? The Man in Freefall After Filthy Comment on..
India News
'Hope To Make A Comeback': Shardul Thakur Eyes India Return
SportFit
Trump Join Trolls In 'Booing' Swift As Singer Ditches Blake Amid Lawsuit
Entertainment News
OpenAI Set To Finalise First Custom Chip Design This Year
Tech News
The Fallout Of Allahbadia’s Lewd Comment | 8 Lingering Questions
Entertainment News
Guwahati Police Registers FIR Against Ranveer Allahbadia, Others
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: