Hamas Tortured, Executed Gay Members Who Raped Male Israeli Hostages, Reveals Secret Docs

Gaza: The terrorist organisation Hamas has reportedly tortured and executed its gay members who allegedly had same-sex relations and also raped male Israeli hostages. These gay Hamas members were subjected to cruelty for failing to comply with Hamas' ‘morality checks’.

Hamas Tortures, Executes Gay Members Who Raped Male Israeli Hostages

New York Post has accessed secret documents of Hamas according to which, close to 100 Hamas members, who had same-sex relations were tortured and executed. As per NY Post, the gay recruits had failed to comply with Hamas' ‘morality checks’ and for that, they paid a ‘heavy price’.

As per the report, the ‘crimes’ committed by the gay members by indulging in homosexuality, included charges of lumping together ‘homosexual conversations, flirting with girls without a legal relationship and sodomy’ along with child rape and torture. The gay members of Hamas had also allegedly raped the male Israeli hostages.

‘Constantly Curses God… Has Romantc Relationships on Facebook’

The New York Post report also listed a few allegations made by Hamas on the gay members. Quoting the report, “The allegations, dated between 2012 and 2019, involve recruits to Hamas’ intelligence, military and interior ministry and say the new members were eventually deemed “unacceptable” to continue working with the terror group because of their actions.”

Quoting allegations, the report said, “He constantly curses God, information was received that he sexually harassed a young child”; another said, “He has romantic relationships on Facebook. He never prays. He is behaviourally and morally deviant.”

It must be noted that homosexuality is illegal in Gaza and it's punishment ranges for years behind bars to death. The secret documents were not shared publicly because that is against Hamas' religion and would ‘bring much shame’.

Former Hamas Commander Executed After He Was Accused of Having Gay Sex

Mahmoud Ishtiwi, former Hamas Commander who was executed in 2016, was accused of having gay sex while being married to two women. The report detailed the torture he had to go through - he was imprisoned and tortured for a year including being hanged by his limbs in Gaza prisons for long hours after which he was hit in his chest with three bullets.