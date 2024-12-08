20-Year-Old Student From Punjab Shot Dead in Canada, Accused Charged With 'First-Degree Murder'

Edmonton: In another incident of shooting in Canada, a 20-year-old student from Punjab, who was working as a security guard an a residential building in central Edmonton, was shot dead while on duty, said police. The victim student has been identified as Harshandeep Singh.

The tragic incident is said to have taken place at around 12.30am (Canada local time) on Friday. Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the shooting incident and charged them with "first-degree murder."

The two suspects, have been identified as Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both 30. Soon after polce, received the information, a police team arrived at the spot to find Singh in a motionless state in a stairwell. Soon after, police took him to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

In a statement, the Edmonton police said, "The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) arrested two individuals in relation to a shooting death in central Edmonton early yesterday morning. On Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Downtown Branch patrol officers responded to a report of a gunshot inside an apartment building in the area of 106 Street and 107 Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 20-year-old male security guard Harshandeep Singh in a stairwell and immediately conducted first aid. EMS responded, treated and transported him to hospital where he was declared deceased (sic)."

Further, a purported CCTV video of the shooting incident is doing rounds of social media. The video has not benn officially verified by the police. The video reportedly shows Singh being thrown down the stairs by one of the attackers, who then shoots him from behind.

The footage also captures a man shouting and repeatedly raising a firearm while a woman and another individual look on.

Singh's autopsy will take place on December 9. The motive behind the killing remains unclear at the momemt.

"Evan Rain, 30, and Judith Saulteaux, 30, were arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in relation to Singh’s death. Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in Singh’s death and a weapon was recovered during the arrest. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, 2024(sic)," the statement further read.