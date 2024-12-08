Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 20-Year-Old Student From Punjab Shot Dead in Canada, Accused Charged With 'First-Degree Murder'

Published 13:48 IST, December 8th 2024

20-Year-Old Student From Punjab Shot Dead in Canada, Accused Charged With 'First-Degree Murder'

Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the shooting incident and charged them with "first-degree murder."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Screengrab from the viral video | Image: X

Edmonton: In another incident of shooting in Canada, a 20-year-old student from Punjab, who was working as a security guard an a residential building in central Edmonton, was shot dead while on duty, said police. The victim student has been identified as Harshandeep Singh.

The tragic incident is said to have taken place at around 12.30am (Canada local time) on Friday. Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the shooting incident and charged them with "first-degree murder."

The two suspects, have been identified as Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both 30. Soon after polce, received the information, a police team arrived at the spot to find Singh in a motionless state in a stairwell. Soon after, police took him to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

In a statement, the Edmonton police said, "The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) arrested two individuals in relation to a shooting death in central Edmonton early yesterday morning. On Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Downtown Branch patrol officers responded to a report of a gunshot inside an apartment building in the area of 106 Street and 107 Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 20-year-old male security guard Harshandeep Singh in a stairwell and immediately conducted first aid. EMS responded, treated and transported him to hospital where he was declared deceased (sic)."

Further, a purported CCTV video of the shooting incident is doing rounds of social media. The video has not benn officially verified by the police. The video reportedly shows Singh being thrown down the stairs by one of the attackers, who then shoots him from behind.

The footage also captures a man shouting and repeatedly raising a firearm while a woman and another individual look on.

Singh's autopsy will take place on December 9. The motive behind the killing remains unclear at the momemt.

"Evan Rain, 30, and Judith Saulteaux, 30, were arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in relation to Singh’s death. Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in Singh’s death and a weapon was recovered during the arrest. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, 2024(sic)," the statement further read.

More details are awaited.

Updated 13:48 IST, December 8th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.