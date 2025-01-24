Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 'He Hates One of the People in Deal': Trump Responds to Musk's Criticism on $500 Bn AI Project

Published 12:12 IST, January 24th 2025

'He Hates One of the People in Deal': Trump Responds to Musk's Criticism on $500 Bn AI Project

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled the ambitious AI venture, named Stargate, during an event at the White House.

Reported by: Digital Desk
'He Hates One of the People in Deal': Trump Responds to Musk's Criticism on $500 Bn AI Project | Image: AP

Washington: Trump dismissed criticism from close ally Elon Musk over a $500 billion AI deal involving OpenAI's Sam Altman, SoftBank, and Oracle, which he announced with great fanfare at the White House earlier this week. 

Though Trump said that Musk 'hates' one of the Person in the deal. 

While addressing reporters at White House, Trump mentioned that Musk’s criticism comes from a personal grudge. 

Musk Hates Sam Altman? 

“It doesn’t bother me. He hates one of the people in the deal,” Trump said, referring to Musk. “The people in this deal are very, very smart. But Elon happens to hate one of them. I have my own hatreds, too.”  

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled the ambitious AI venture, named Stargate, during an event at the White House. The project is a collaboration between OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, aiming to build data centers and generate over 100,000 jobs in the US. Trump was joined by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison for the announcement at the Lunch. 

Musk, the Tesla CEO and the world’s richest man, who has become a close adviser to Trump, is also a rival of Altman and is involved in an ongoing lawsuit with him. He raised doubts on the funding of the project. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Musk claimed the group lacks the necessary funding. "They don’t actually have the money," Musk wrote. "SoftBank has well under $10 billion secured. I have that on good authority.”  

When repoters asked Trump on funding he said, “I don’t know if they have the money, but they’re putting it up. The government isn’t putting up anything. They’re very rich people, so I hope they do.”  
 

Updated 12:19 IST, January 24th 2025

Recommended

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused Produced Before Bandra Court | LIVE
India News
Must Know 6 Legal Rights For Girl Child In India
Web Stories
Netizens Troll Rohit Sharma After Another Flop Outing For Mumbai
SportFit
International Day of Education 2025: Theme, History, and Quotes
Education News
Dominic And The Ladies' Purse X Review: Fans Call Film 'Slow Paced'
Entertainment News
Trump Says He Plans to Reach Out to North Korea's Kim Jong Un
World News
Veer Using Old Pics With Sara For His 'Own Publicity'? Netizens Think So
Entertainment News
Republic Day 2025: Is India Celebrating Its 76th or 77th Republic Day?
Utility News
Saif Stabbing Case: Cops To Present Actor's Attacker In Court Today
Entertainment News
Indian Man in US Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison, Here's Why
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: