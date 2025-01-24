'He Hates One of the People in Deal': Trump Responds to Musk's Criticism on $500 Bn AI Project

Washington: Trump dismissed criticism from close ally Elon Musk over a $500 billion AI deal involving OpenAI's Sam Altman, SoftBank, and Oracle, which he announced with great fanfare at the White House earlier this week.

Though Trump said that Musk 'hates' one of the Person in the deal.

While addressing reporters at White House, Trump mentioned that Musk’s criticism comes from a personal grudge.

Musk Hates Sam Altman?

“It doesn’t bother me. He hates one of the people in the deal,” Trump said, referring to Musk. “The people in this deal are very, very smart. But Elon happens to hate one of them. I have my own hatreds, too.”

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled the ambitious AI venture, named Stargate, during an event at the White House. The project is a collaboration between OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, aiming to build data centers and generate over 100,000 jobs in the US. Trump was joined by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison for the announcement at the Lunch.

Musk, the Tesla CEO and the world’s richest man, who has become a close adviser to Trump, is also a rival of Altman and is involved in an ongoing lawsuit with him. He raised doubts on the funding of the project. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Musk claimed the group lacks the necessary funding. "They don’t actually have the money," Musk wrote. "SoftBank has well under $10 billion secured. I have that on good authority.”