Chinmoy Prabhu's Bail Plea Rejected by Bangladesh Court Amid Attacks on Hindus

Chittagong: Chittagong: In a setback for the Hindu community and human rights advocates, the bail plea of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member, was rejected by a Chittagong court on Thursday. The monk is accused in a sedition case linked to allegations of disrespecting Bangladesh 's national flag. His arrest has triggered widespread condemnation, with supporters alleging he is being unfairly targeted for speaking against the rising attacks on Hindus in the country.

Eleven Lawyers Represent Chinmoy Das

The hearing saw a team of 11 lawyers, led by Supreme Court advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, representing Chinmoy Krishna Das. Bhattacharjee stated that he had secured the necessary legal authorizations to defend the monk, dismissing procedural objections raised earlier. Despite their efforts, the court refused bail, prolonging Das’s time in custody.

The Arrest and Its Aftermath

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on November 25 at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Since then, he has been held in custody, with mounting calls for his release. Supporters claim he is being falsely implicated in a fabricated sedition case, with the sole purpose of silencing his voice against atrocities on Hindus.

The monk’s bail plea has gained significant attention, with a team of 20 lawyers from Dhaka and Chittagong filing the petition. Das’s primary advocate, Ravindra Ghosh, had earlier been prevented from filing an anticipatory bail plea, further complicating the case.

Chinmoy Das Health Deteriorates

Advocates representing Das argue that his health is deteriorating due to his detention. The 63-year-old monk is reportedly suffering from diabetes and respiratory issues, which they claim are being aggravated in jail. This has raised concerns among his followers and human rights organizations about the well-being of the religious leader.

The legal proceedings have also faced several hurdles. On December 11, Das’s initial bail plea was rejected by a Bangladesh court due to procedural lapses. The absence of a valid power of attorney and lawyer representation at that hearing was cited as the reason for the rejection.

Adding to the challenges, one of his lawyers, Subhashish Sharma, skipped a December 3 hearing, citing security concerns. This further delayed the case, leaving Das in jail.

Support from ISKCON and India’s Stand

ISKCON Kolkata has come out in strong support of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Radharamn Das, ISKCON’s spokesperson, expressed hope for a fair and just outcome. He also reiterated ISKCON’s commitment to ensuring the safety and rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh. Prayers and gatherings have been organized in India and abroad, urging authorities to deliver justice.

The Indian government has also stepped in, calling for a transparent trial. It has urged the Bangladesh administration to respect legal rights and ensure that due process is followed in the case.