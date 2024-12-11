Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 'Hindus Targeted': Bangladesh Admits to 88 Incidents of Minority Violence Post-Hasina Exit

Published 08:42 IST, December 11th 2024

'Hindus Targeted': Bangladesh Admits to 88 Incidents of Minority Violence Post-Hasina Exit

Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam in a press brief stated that a total of 88 incidents of violence related to minorities have been filed from August 5 to Oct

Reported by: Digital Desk
Minorities in Bangladesh, 2,010 incidents of attacks, 1,705 minority families affected. | Image: PTI

Dhaka: Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government on Tuesday acknowledged incidents of violence against minorities, primarily Hindus in the country following the ouster of then-premier Sheikh Hasina in August this year.

Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam in a press brief stated that a total of 88 incidents of violence related to minorities have been filed from August 5 to October 22. He added that 70 people have been arrested in those incidents.

This disclosure comes a day after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri flagged regrettable incidents of attacks on minorities and conveyed India's concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities, during his meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership.

"The number of cases and arrests is likely to increase as new incidents of violence have also been reported in (northeastern Sunamganj, (central) Gazipur, and other areas," he said.

He added that there might be cases where some victims were members of the previous ruling party.

The government has so far insisted that other than a few incidents, Hindus were not attacked because of their faiths.

"Some attacks targeted individuals who were former members of the ruling party or they were the result of personal disputes. Nevertheless, since violence occurred, the police are taking appropriate action," he said.

Alam said that details regarding the incidents that took place after October 22 will be shared soon.

There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, as well as attacks on temples in Bangladesh in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi.

(Inputs from PTI) 

Updated 08:47 IST, December 11th 2024

Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.