Historic First: Iran's All-Women Flight Lands in Mashhad

In a historic moment for Iranian aviation, Aseman Airlines operated the country’s first all-women flight, which landed at Mashhad's Hasheminejad International Airport on December 22. The flight, named "Iran Banoo" (Iran Lady), was led by Captain Shahrazad Shams, Iran’s first female pilot, and marked a significant step for women in the nation’s aviation sector.

The flight featured an all-female crew and carried 110 women passengers. According to Iran’s official IRNA news agency, it was the first time a women-only flight, with both female passengers and crew, landed in Mashhad.

Here is what you need to know

The arrival of "Iran Banoo" coincided with the birthday of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra, a day celebrated in Iran as Mother’s Day and Women’s Day. This symbolic timing further highlighted the importance of the occasion for women's empowerment in the country.

Local media celebrated the flight as a milestone, emphasizing the increasing visibility of women in Iran’s aviation industry. Captain Shahrazad Shams, who has been a trailblazer for Iranian women pilots, was praised for her leadership in this landmark event.

“This is a significant step toward gender inclusivity in Iran,” said one local report, echoing the sentiment of many who view the flight as a sign of progress for women in traditionally male-dominated fields.