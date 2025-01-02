HMPV: Is China Facing a New Virus Outbreak Five Years After COVID-19?

New Delhi: Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic, China is facing an outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV). Reports and social media posts indicate that the virus is spreading quickly, with some claiming that hospitals and crematories are overwhelmed. Online videos show crowded hospitals and some users suggested that multiple viruses, including influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19, are circulating simultaneously.

Though an official confirmation is awaited, there are even claims that China has declared a state of emergency. HMPV, which causes flu-like symptoms and can resemble Covid-19, is being closely monitored by health officials as it continues to spread. Authorities have urged citizens to wear face masks and practice frequent handwashing to help control the virus.

Taking to X, an X handle known as 'SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19)' shared "China is facing a surge in multiple viruses, including Influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums. Children's hospitals are particularly strained by rising pneumonia and "white lung" cases."

What is Human Metapneumovirus?

As per China’s CDC website, the human metapneumovirus is an RNA virus that belongs to the Pneumoviridae family, in the Metapneumovirus genus.

It was first identified in 2001 by Dutch researchers who were studying samples from children with respiratory infections.

Studies indicate that the virus has been around for at least six decades. HMPV predominantly affects children, the immunocompromised, and the elderly.

How Does it Spread?

HMPV has spread globally, becoming a common respiratory pathogen.

It is primarily transmitted through droplets from coughing and sneezing.

Transmission can also occur through close contact with infected individuals or exposure to contaminated environments.

The virus has an incubation period of three to five days.

The immune response triggered by HMPV is typically too weak to prevent recurrent infections.