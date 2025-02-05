Search icon
  News /
  World News /
  Hollywood Producer David Pearce Found Guilty of Murdering Model Christy Giles and Her Friend

Published 09:52 IST, February 5th 2025

Hollywood Producer David Pearce Found Guilty of Murdering Model Christy Giles and Her Friend

A toxicology report found fentanyl and the date rape drug GHB in Giles’ system. Prosecutors said Pearce was fully aware his cocaine was laced with fentanyl.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hollywood Producer David Pearce Found Guilty of Murdering Model Christy Giles and Her Friend | Image: X

Los Angeles: Hollywood producer David Pearce was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, whose bodies were abandoned outside Los Angeles hospitals in 2021. He was also convicted of sexually assaulting seven women over a 13-year period.  

Lured, Drugged, and Abandoned

Prosecutors said Pearce, 42, met Giles, 24, and Arzola, 26, at a warehouse party in LA before taking them to his apartment. There, he allegedly drugged them with fentanyl-laced cocaine. When they lost consciousness, he refused to seek medical help.  

Michael Ansbach, a former friend of Pearce, testified that he witnessed Pearce pressuring the women to snort cocaine. He said Pearce also gave him a cocktail that made him pass out and feel violently ill. When Ansbach later pleaded with Pearce to call 911, Pearce allegedly dismissed him, saying, “Dead girls don’t talk.”

Instead of seeking medical help, Pearce and his roommate, Brandt Osborn—charged as an accessory—loaded the women’s bodies into a car and dumped them outside two hospitals before driving away.  

Prosecutor Calls Pearce, Serial Rapist 

During the trial, LA prosecutor Catherine Ann Mariano described Pearce as a "calculating serial rapist" who lured women with promises of Hollywood success. In addition to the murders, Pearce was convicted of raping seven women.  

A toxicology report found fentanyl and the date rape drug GHB in Giles’ system. Prosecutors said Pearce was fully aware his cocaine was laced with fentanyl.  

Pearce, who testified against the advice of his lawyers, claimed he had no idea the women were in danger. He said he placed them in a guest bedroom before going to sleep and only realized something was wrong when they had been unconscious for 12 hours. He claimed he attempted CPR before driving them to hospitals, arguing it would be faster than calling an ambulance.  

But the jury rejected his version of events.  

Updated 09:52 IST, February 5th 2025

