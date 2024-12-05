Search icon
Published 00:51 IST, December 5th 2024

How Elon Musk Responded to X User’s Witty DOGE Post: ‘Your Are Trying to Starve Me!’

Billionaire Elon Musk sparked laughter with a tweet sharing a political cartoon by @grok, posted by James Stephenson.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Elon Musk | Image: Republic

New York: Billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk, sparked laughter when he took to X to share a tweet of James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough), where the picture is a political cartoon poster by (@grok). The tweet humorously targeted DOGE, soon to be run by Musk.

Billionaire Elon Musk re-shared on Social media post

The tweet of James captioned “@DOGE will cut spending in Washington, and the squeals will be deafening.”

The Ceo of DOGE, Musk shared the tweet by posting a laughing emoji, as he figured the humor behind the picture. 

The photo shared by James, where a man is having a meal with full of platters and Musk in taking a small plate to eat, the picture was in context of the company DOGE cutting spending in Washington.

It captioned, guy saying “You're trying to starve me!” and Musk replying “I'm taking only one plate!”

This is not the first time Elon Musk has shared a tweets posted by others. In a similar incident, he posted a tweet by Scottie pippen's and sparked attention.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to reform the federal bureaucracy, is on track to meet its ambitious deadline of July 4, 2026. Co-led by tech billionaire Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, DOGE's goal is to significantly reduce the size of the federal government by streamlining agencies and cutting costs.

 

 

 

Updated 03:09 IST, December 5th 2024

Donald Trump

