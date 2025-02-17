'I'll Return, Avenge Our Martyrs': Sheikh Hasina Calls Yunus Govt ‘Terrorist’, Vows Revenge

Dhaka: In a fiery virtual address, Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina slammed the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of turning the nation into a hub of terrorism and lawlessness. Hasina questioned Yunus's ability to lead the country, citing his admission of having "no experience" in running a nation. She alleged that Yunus remained silent as dozens of police officers were killed during student-led riots against her quota reforms, allowing lawlessness to take over. She even deemed the Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh as the government of terrorists.

Talking to the Awami League party workers virtually, the ousted Bangladesh PM stated, "Yunus has no experience of running a government. He dissolved all inquiry committees and unleashed the terrorists to butcher people. They are destroying Bangladesh. We will out this government of terrorists. Inshallah."

The ousted PM also spoke to five widows and their children via a Zoom link, assuring them that she would return and avenge the deaths of their loved ones. "I'll return and avenge the deaths of our policemen," she said. The session was moderated by Nazrul Islam, Awami League president.

The protest, which demanded job quota reforms, turned into a full-blown movement against Sheikh Hasina’s decades-old regime but was soon hijacked by radical Islamists who used the protests to attack Bengali-speaking Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and hill tribes and Adivasis living in Bangladesh.

She criticised Yunus's government for including a student leader who advocated for killing cops. "We need to put an end to this lawlessness," she said.

The ousted PM also recounted her own near-death experience on August 5, saying that Allah had given her a second life to serve the people of Bangladesh. "I will do justice. Allah is with all of us," she said.

Hasina assured her supporters that she would return and avenge the martyrs, promising to do justice like she did earlier. "You have my word," she said.

The ousted PM also vowed to try human rights abuses in Bangladesh, saying that they would be tried by the people of Bangladesh.