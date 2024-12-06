IDF Eliminates Hamas Aerial Unit Leader Nidal Al-Najar

Gaza: Terrorist Nidal Al-Najar, the Head of Hamas' Aerial Unit and Aerial Defense Unit in Gaza City, was eliminated in a precise joint operation by the IDF and ISA, IDF said on X.

Al-Najar, a key mastermind behind the October 7th aerial infiltration into Israel, played a leading role in attacks on Israel and IDF troops in central Gaza, using explosive drones and UAVs.

This follows Hamas's statement a day earlier, claiming it had information about Israel's plans to launch a hostage rescue operation similar to the one in Gaza's Nuseirat camp in June. Hamas threatened to "neutralize" the captives if such an operation occurred, according to reports.

“Al-Najar was one of the masterminds of the aerial infiltration into Israel on October 7. Moreover, throughout the war, Al-Najar was one of the leaders of the attacks against the State of Israel and IDF troops operating in central Gaza, including by means of explosive drone and UAV attacks toward IDF troops,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.