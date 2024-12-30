IDF Eliminates Hamas Terrorists Involved in October 7 Massacre

Gaza: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated the elimination of six Hamas terrorists who participated in the brutal October 7 massacre in Israel.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), joint operations by the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) in Gaza's Jabaliya and Beit Lahia areas led to the deaths of key individuals responsible for the deadly attack.

The terrorists targeted in the operation included Mohammed Abd al-Hamid Salah, Zaher Abd Rabbo Mohammed Shahab, Ali Magad Ali Ramadan, and Mohammed Hamouda.

The IDF further confirmed that Rasem Judeh, a Hamas company commander in the Jabaliya region, was also eliminated. Judeh, who played a direct role in the October 7 massacre, was killed alongside four other Hamas commanders and five additional terrorists.

In total, the operations resulted in the deaths of 14 terrorists, including six who had infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 assault.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against every terrorist who participated in the brutal October 7 Massacre," the IDF stated.

In a separate update, IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani shared further insights into the operations targeting Hamas militants. He revealed that approximately 240 terrorists from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad organisations were apprehended for further investigation, while around 20 others were eliminated during the operation.

"During our precise operations in the area, approx. 20 terrorists were eliminated, and powerful explosive devices planted by the terrorists were eliminated in close-quarter combat," Shoshani said in his post.

Of those apprehended, 15 terrorists were identified as having infiltrated Israel on October 7 and participated directly in the massacre.