‘Idol Boss’: Billionaire Carries Employee’s Coffin Who Died Of Heart Attack

New Delhi, India: Indian billionaire and Lulu Group chairman, MA Yusuff Ali carried the coffin of his late employee, Shihabuddin, during the funeral prayer. Shihabuddin, a native of Thirur Kanmanam, served as a supervisor at Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda Mall Lulu Hypermarket before tragically succumbing to a heart attack.

Ali shared a video of the solemn ceremony on his social media platforms, where he was seen extending his condolences to the grieving family. The video quickly garnered widespread attention, with netizens praising the billionaire’s humility and sense of responsibility.

One user commented, “This is exactly what a boss should be — hats off!” while another wrote, “A man has died... Leading the prayer at his dead body is the country's biggest billionaire and the company owner of the deceased person... This is what humanity is.”

This isn’t the first time MA Yusuff Ali has captured hearts with his acts of kindness. Earlier, the UAE-based, Kerala-born billionaire stepped in to help Sandhya, a woman from Kerala who was evicted from her home over an unpaid loan.

Deeply moved by her plight, Ali instructed his team in India to clear her outstanding loan in full and provided an additional ₹10 lakh to support her family.

According to Malayalam media, Sandhya and her husband had taken a loan of ₹4 lakh from Manappuram Finance in 2019 to build their home in North Paravur, Kerala.