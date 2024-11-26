Shoot at Sight Order As Pro-Imran Khan Protest Turns Violent in Pakistan; 6 Killed, Over 100 Injured

Islamabad: A pro-Imran Khan protest in Islamabad turned violent, leaving four paramilitary personnel and two policemen dead and over 100 security personnel injured. The protest march led by Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi began on Sunday and reached Islamabad by Monday evening. It further spilled over to Tuesday with the demonstrators resuming their march to the D-Chowk, close to multiple strategic buildings in the capital, taking the toll to six after five more people died in the day.

Meanwhile, the army has been deployed in the city amid a tense face-off with Khan's supporters from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moving ahead by removing hurdles on their way to Islamabad's D-Chowk venue as the government vowed to foil their attempt “even if a curfew needs to be imposed.”

Pakistan Army Issues ‘Shoot at Sight’ Order

The violent clashes between Khan's supporters and security forces also prompted the Pakistan Army to issue ‘shoot at sight’ orders. The clashes erupted when protesters entered Islamabad late on Monday, dodging the efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to stop the nationwide stir.

The protest organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeks the release of Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated for more than a year and faces more than 150 cases related to his tenure as Pakistan prime minister. The cases against the cricketer-turned politician range from corruption to inciting violence and misuse of power.

The PTI claimed that the demonstrators while protesting against the military-backed regime faced tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and stun grenades.

In a post on X, the PTI wrote, "Around 20 people have been directly shot by the current fascist government, which is using brute force to prevent citizens from reaching Islamabad for a peaceful protest against the regime".

Government Has Employed Every Means of Repression: PTI

It further wrote, "The government has employed every means of repression, including expired tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and stun grenades. They have resorted to every tactic imaginable to suppress dissent because this military-backed regime is clinging to a stolen mandate, which the people of Pakistan are demanding be returned to its rightful winner, Imran Khan. With Pakistan virtually under lockdown, the situation continues to deteriorate".

The Imran Khan-led party also called for the intervention of the international community in the wake of the situation unfolding in Pakistan. It also urged them to raise its voice to restore democracy and protect human rights in the islamic nation.

PTI further wrote that that thousands of Pakistani nationals were peacefully marching in Islamabad for the fulfilment of three agendas, namely, the revocation of the 26th Amendment and restoration of Pakistan's constitution, return of the stolen mandate, release of political prisoners".

The PTI wrote in another tweet." On the call of Imran Khan, the people have entered Islamabad. The convoy is spread over many kilometers, as far as you can see, the people are the people!"

"Direct shots were fired at the people, but there is no fear or fear, there will be no return without taking Imran Khan, the blunt declaration of the workers!," it further tweeted.

In light of the protests, the Chairperson of PTI, Gohar Khan and Saif held a 90-minute meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, according to media reports.

Post meeting, Gohar Khan described the discussion as significant, confirming that Imran Khan's call for a protest remains final and that rumours about it being cancelled were untrue, according to a Pak-based English daily.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gohar Khan emphasised that the PTI founder's stance on the protest was unchanged, and the movement would proceed as planned. The meeting focused on strategic discussions regarding the ongoing political situation and the party's future course of action, the Pak-based media outlet reported.