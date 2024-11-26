Imran Khan Supporters Cross River on Tyres to Enter Islamabad Amid Lockdown | Watch

Islamabad: As Islamabad continues to be under lockdown, several supporters of Imran Khan were seen crossing a river to enter the city. In a video circulating on the internet, the protesters were seen using tires and boats, with PTI flags in hand, as they crossed the river. The protesters resorted to this method after being stopped at various checkpoints while attempting to enter Islamabad for a march.

The supporters of Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan , demand his release from prison. Pakistan has been sealed off since Saturday, and the internet has been suspended in areas with security concerns.



According to sources, a police constable died from severe injuries, and over 70 officers were left injured during violent clashes amid protests organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI has claimed that the demonstrators, while protesting against the military-backed regime, faced tear gas, rubber bullets, and stun grenades during the protests.

It further wrote, "The government has employed every means of repression, including expired tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and stun grenades. They have resorted to every tactic imaginable to suppress dissent because this military-backed regime is clinging to a stolen mandate, which the people of Pakistan are demanding be returned to its rightful winner, Imran Khan. With Pakistan virtually under lockdown, the situation continues to deteriorate".

Meanwhile, authorities say only courts can order the release of Khan, who was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in Parliament. He has been imprisoned since his first conviction in a graft case, in August 2023.

Khan has been sentenced in several cases. His convictions were later overturned on appeal but he cannot be freed due to other pending cases against him.