India Criticizes China's Decision To Name New Counties in Ladakh

India has formally objected to China's creation of two new administrative counties in territory it claims as part of its Union Territory of Ladakh. The protest was lodged through diplomatic channels after the Chinese government announced the establishment of He’an County and Hekang County in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, criticized the move, stating, “Parts of the jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh. We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area.”

Jaiswal emphasized that the creation of new administrative units would not alter India’s position on its sovereignty over the contested territory. “The creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's illegal and forcible occupation of the same,” he said.

Details of the Controversial Counties

The Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported on December 27 that the new counties, He’an and Hekang, had been approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council. Both will be administered by Hotan Prefecture in Xinjiang.

According to the report, He’an’s administrative seat will be Hongliu Township, while Hekang’s will be based in Xeyidula Township.

Concerns Over Brahmaputra Dam

The MEA spokesperson also addressed a separate issue involving China's construction of a hydropower project on the Brahmaputra River, known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet.

“As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, India has consistently expressed its views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory,” Jaiswal said.

He stressed the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, adding that India had reiterated its position to China following recent reports about the dam. “The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas. We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests,” he said.

Ongoing Tensions

The announcement of the new counties is the latest in a series of territorial disputes between India and China. The two nations have been locked in a prolonged border standoff since 2020, which has led to heightened tensions and military deployments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India has consistently opposed Chinese activities in the region, including the construction of infrastructure and administrative changes that it views as undermining its territorial claims. The protest over the new counties and the hydropower project signals India’s determination to defend its interests in the face of what it perceives as encroachments by its neighbor.