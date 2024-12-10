Search icon
  • India-Russia Friendship "Higher Than Highest Mountain,": Rajnath Singh to Putin

Published 00:01 IST, December 11th 2024

India-Russia Friendship "Higher Than Highest Mountain,": Rajnath Singh to Putin

"Friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean.", says Rajnath to Putin.

Reported by: Asian News International
India-Russia friendship "higher than highest mountain, deeper than deepest ocean": Rajnath Singh tells President Putin | Image: X

Moscow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Tuesday, during which both leaders expressed that India-Russia partnership holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave way for remarkable outcomes.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).

"Rajnath Singh discussed various issues of bilateral defence cooperation. Both leaders expressed that partnership between both countries holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave way for remarkable outcomes," the Ministry of Defence stated.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings to President Putin.

Stressing on the deep and enduring nature of the India-Russia relationship, the Defence Minister stated, "Friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean."

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh, held the 21st meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov, during which he discussed ways to deepen cooperation and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening close contacts with Russia.

"Had a very productive IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with my Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow. Reviewing the full range of bilateral defence ties, we discussed ways to deepen cooperation between both the countries. We are committed to further strengthen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Singh stated in a post on X.


Singh expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Russian government and affirmed India's commitment to strengthening the relationship.

"We are delighted to participate with you in the 21st India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on military and military-technical cooperation, in Moscow. Before we begin our discussions, I extend my heartiest gratitude to you for the warm welcome and wonderful arrangements for our meeting during this visit," he stated.

"You have sent congratulations on the occasion of my reappointment as the Minister of Defence, I would like to thank you very much for this. This is our first personal meeting. We strive to work together in order to consolidate and deepen the defence sphere of our particularly privileged strategic partnership," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 00:01 IST, December 11th 2024

