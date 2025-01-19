Indian-Origin Man Arrested In US For Kidnapping, Beating Alleged Shoplifter

Louisville: A 40-year-old Indian-origin man, Kaushalkumar Patel, has been arrested by the police in US for allegedly kidnapping and brutally assaulting a man suspected of shoplifting from his convenience store in Kentucky.

The incident reportedly occurred in October 2024, when Patel and several others spotted the alleged shoplifter stealing a box of vape pens from his E-Z Super Food Mart.

According to police statements, the accused shoplifter fled on foot, prompting Patel and his accomplices to chase him down in a van. The group allegedly pepper-sprayed the man's face and later subjected him to further assault in a garage near Patel's store.

The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, suffered multiple injuries, including contusions, bruising, and a laceration requiring stitches. Patel has been charged with complicity in kidnapping, second-degree assault, and wanton endangerment.