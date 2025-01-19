Published 11:05 IST, January 19th 2025
Indian-Origin Man Arrested In US For Kidnapping, Beating Alleged Shoplifter
An Indian-origin man, Kaushalkumar Patel, has been arrested by the police in US for allegedly kidnapping and brutally assaulting a man suspected of shoplifting.
Louisville: A 40-year-old Indian-origin man, Kaushalkumar Patel, has been arrested by the police in US for allegedly kidnapping and brutally assaulting a man suspected of shoplifting from his convenience store in Kentucky.
The incident reportedly occurred in October 2024, when Patel and several others spotted the alleged shoplifter stealing a box of vape pens from his E-Z Super Food Mart.
According to police statements, the accused shoplifter fled on foot, prompting Patel and his accomplices to chase him down in a van. The group allegedly pepper-sprayed the man's face and later subjected him to further assault in a garage near Patel's store.
The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, suffered multiple injuries, including contusions, bruising, and a laceration requiring stitches. Patel has been charged with complicity in kidnapping, second-degree assault, and wanton endangerment.
Patel has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently being held at Louisville Metro Detention Center, with his next court appearance scheduled for January 24.
