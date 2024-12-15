Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:37 IST, December 15th 2024

Indian Student Killed, 2 Others Injured in Car Crash in US's Memphis

An Indian student lost her life, and two others were injured in a road accident in Memphis, Tennessee, US, officials confirmed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
An Indian student lost her life, and two others were injured in a road accident in Memphis, Tennessee, US, officials confirmed. | Image: X

Washington: An Indian student lost her life, and two others were injured in a road accident in Memphis, Tennessee, US, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Friday when their car collided with another vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Naga Sri Vandana Parimala, a 26-year-old pursuing a Master of Science (MS) degree at the University of Memphis.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries, according to the police.

Parimala, the daughter of a businessman from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, moved to the US in 2022 for higher education.

The other two students, identified as Pavan and Nikith, were also hospitalized. Pavan remains in critical condition.

Updated 14:37 IST, December 15th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.