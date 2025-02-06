Search icon
Published 13:01 IST, February 6th 2025

Iranian Woman Protest Naked on Police Car, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

In the viral video footage, a woman can be seen protesting on a police car bonnet with no clothes on. The video is said to be from Iran's Mashhad city.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Rishi Shukla
Woman Protest Naked in Iran, CCTV Video viral, world news, Iran, viral news | Image: X

Tehran: A shocking video has surfaced on social media that captures a woman who appears to be naked while protesting in Iran. The video is said to be from Iran's Mashhad city.

Iranian Woman Protest Naked     

In the viral video footage, a woman can be seen protesting on a police car bonnet with no clothes on. The shocking video footage shows the woman screaming as she stands on the hood of the car in the middle of the street.

According to reports, the woman did come under the control of police officers and dared to reach out to the weapons carried by the armed police.  

Woman protesting naked in Iran

Reason for Naked Protest in Iran  

As video of a naked woman protesting in Iran goes viral on social media, it also raises questions as to why this woman was protesting naked, targeting police cars and their weapons. According to local media reports, a woman was protesting Iran's increasingly oppressive clothing laws for women.

The woman's daredevil protest has raised multiple questions, from her mental health and others welcoming her as a symbol of defiance to the country's harsh clothing restrictions for women.

The woman's naked protest is also being connected to the bigger part of the movement in Iran, in which women are protesting against the moral policing issues that restrict them from wearing clothes of their choice.

Woman at protest in Iran

This is not the first incident of its kind. Recently a woman undressed herself at Tehran University, which caught the attention of the global thinkers and intellectuals who supported the women's rights in Iran.

 

 

Updated 13:01 IST, February 6th 2025

