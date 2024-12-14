Isak Andic, Founder of Fashion Giant Mango, Dies In Hiking Accident At 71

Barcelona: Isak Andic, the Istanbul-born founder of the global fashion brand Mango, tragically died on Sunday at the age of 71 after a hiking accident in Spain. According to local media reports, Andic slipped and fell from a 150-meter cliff while hiking with family near the Montserrat caves, located outside Barcelona. Following the incident, Mango CEO Toni Ruiz expressed his deep sorrow, saying, “His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements. It is up to us to ensure Mango continues to be the project that Isak was ambitious and proud of.”

Andic, who moved to Catalonia with his family in the 1960s, founded Mango in 1984. Over the years, the company grew into one of the world’s leading fast-fashion retailers, with a turnover of 3.1 billion euros in 2023. At the time of his death, Andic held the role of non-executive chairman and had an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Regarded as a rival to Amancio Ortega of Inditex, Andic’s legacy in the fashion world will endure through Mango’s continued global presence, now in over 120 markets.

The company, Mango, shared the unfortunate incident on Saturday in a post on X. The company posted, “It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive Chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday.”

“Isak has been an example for all of us. He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company. His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity and the care and affection that he always had and at all times conveyed to the entire organisation,” Mango’s official handle tweeted.